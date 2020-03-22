First Baptist Church Host Drive-in Church

First Baptist Church Kosciusko hosted Drive-in Church Sunday evening in downtown Kosciusko. The congregation parked in the Renasant Bank Parking Lot, tuned their radio to Breezy 101, and honked their horns in celebration to be able to gather together. The Ministry team of FBC Kosciusko lead everyone in song and worship delivering a inspiring message. The service was heard via the radio. Approximately 100 vehicles attended Drive-in church. Boswell Media thanks the staff of First Baptist Church for their ministry.