First Degree Arson and Grand Larceny in Attala and Leake

TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

MICHAEL ALFORD, 59, of Ridgeland, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $500.

NICHOLAS ARNOLD, 41, of Ridgeland, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

CHRISTOPHER J BOOLOS, 18, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of a Controlled Substance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

KEVIN D BROWN, 19, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $35,000, $674.25.

JUSTIN BURRAGE, 37, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 3, LCSO. Bond $0 X 3.

ADRIAN C CAMPBELL, 27, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JAMES A COLEMAN, 26, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $15,000, $500, $500.

JAMARION K COOK, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25.

COLTON COOPER, 32, of Goodman, Petit Larceny, KPD. Bond $1,300.

JOANNIE COOPER, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Hold for Drug Court, False Identifying Information, ACSO. Bond N/A, $0.

TIMOTHY S CRUM, 43, of Sallis, First Degree Arson, ACSO. Bond $20,000.

JAMEL L DAVIS, 20, of Kosciusko, Felony Malicious Mischief, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $5,000, $400, $1,000, $800.