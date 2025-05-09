Big Deals!
HomeLocalFirst Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW
First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

ELIJAH BARTON, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

LEONARD BLACK, 27, of Carthage, First Degree Murder in the Commission of a Felony, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

CHARLES BOZEMAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Hold for PPD, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

KARL CLEVELAND, 23, of Union, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $424.25, $239.25.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

BREEANNA L DURAN, 24, of Philadelphia, Accessory Before the Fact, PPD.  Bond $10,000.

tel: 6622893161

 

ARMANDO ELIDIER, 35, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $1,351, $389.25, $438, $438, N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/onepage/tim-kyle-for-mayor-2025

 

LELA G FOSTER, 34, of Laurel, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO.  Bond $2,000, $3,000.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JESSICA L GOOLSBY, 37, of Morton, Violation of Uniform Controlled  Substance Law While in Possession of Firearm, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD.  Bond N/A, $1,351, $674.25, $674.25, $438, $72.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

MARTEZ D HARRIS, 40, of Camden, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

MARIUS D LEE, 24, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, PPD.  Bond N/A, $500, $500.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

ALLATIK MATTHEWS, 21, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

tel: 6622893161

 

MATTHEW MOBERG, 30, Felony Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/onepage/tim-kyle-for-mayor-2025

 

JESSICA L NORRIS, 33, of Sebastopol, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

SAMUEL J PATRICK, 38, of Pelahatchie, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

JULIAN Z SANDERSON, 25, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other County, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, N/A, N/A.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

JASON J STRIBLING, 48, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Public Drunk, PPD.  Bond N/A, $500.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

MARY TUBBY, 31, of Decatur, Felony Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law While in Possession of a Firearm, CPD.  Bond N/A.

tel: 6622893161

 

TERESA WILDER, 56, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A, $500, $500.

https://www.breezynews.com/onepage/tim-kyle-for-mayor-2025

 

DANNY R WILLIS, 36, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JOSHUA H WILLIS, 21, of Philadelphia, Shooting into a Dwelling, PPD.  Bond $30,000.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

https://www.holmesbk.com/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Shoplifting, Trespassing, Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Burglary in Leake and Attala

Photos: Attala County School District recognizes administrator and teacher of the year

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Receiving Stolen Property in Attala and Leake

Update: Roadway Clear – Serious Crash at Intersection of Hwy 12 and Attala Rd 4121 in Sallis

Camper Destroyed by Fire in Attala

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/