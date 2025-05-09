First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake

ELIJAH BARTON, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

LEONARD BLACK, 27, of Carthage, First Degree Murder in the Commission of a Felony, CPD. Bond N/A.

CHARLES BOZEMAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Hold for PPD, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

KARL CLEVELAND, 23, of Union, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $424.25, $239.25.

BREEANNA L DURAN, 24, of Philadelphia, Accessory Before the Fact, PPD. Bond $10,000.

ARMANDO ELIDIER, 35, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $1,351, $389.25, $438, $438, N/A.

LELA G FOSTER, 34, of Laurel, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond $2,000, $3,000.

JESSICA L GOOLSBY, 37, of Morton, Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law While in Possession of Firearm, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $1,351, $674.25, $674.25, $438, $72.

MARTEZ D HARRIS, 40, of Camden, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MARIUS D LEE, 24, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, PPD. Bond N/A, $500, $500.

ALLATIK MATTHEWS, 21, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

MATTHEW MOBERG, 30, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JESSICA L NORRIS, 33, of Sebastopol, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

SAMUEL J PATRICK, 38, of Pelahatchie, Felony Court Order – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JULIAN Z SANDERSON, 25, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other County, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, N/A, N/A.

JASON J STRIBLING, 48, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Public Drunk, PPD. Bond N/A, $500.

MARY TUBBY, 31, of Decatur, Felony Violation of Uniform Controlled Substance Law While in Possession of a Firearm, CPD. Bond N/A.

TERESA WILDER, 56, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A, $500, $500.

DANNY R WILLIS, 36, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

JOSHUA H WILLIS, 21, of Philadelphia, Shooting into a Dwelling, PPD. Bond $30,000.