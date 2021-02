First-Degree Murder and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Attala & Leake

JONATHAN K ALEXANDER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, N/A.

ANTHONY C BENFORD, 27, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond N/A.

LAGREGORY A BLOODSAW, 31, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, LCSO. Bond $500.

CHRISTY C BUTLER, 42, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, CPD. Bond $399.25.

TERRY B CHUNN, 37, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $5,000, $1,331, $418, $418.

JAMES R CUMBERLAND, 34, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $500, $500, $250, $500.

NICKLOS D DAVIS, 28, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond $20,000.

KILIES K HUFFMAN, 43, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $500.

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 30, of Carthage, Trespass, CPD. Bond $0.

DIANA H JONES, 49, of Brandon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

JAWAUNYA T NASH, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

RAY D PARKER, 45, of Kosciusko, First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, KPD. Bond $1,000,000, $100,000, $50,000.

APRIL C SHAMBLE, 36, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.

DIMITRI R SHEPEARD, 28, of Carthage, Bond Forfeited, LCSO. Bond N/A.

MICHA A STEWART, 32, of Lena, Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond $0, $1,000 X 2, N/A.

GREGORY R TAYLOR, 54, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Sentenced, KPD. Bond $500, N/A.

OSHEA WEATHERSBY, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,500, N/A, $500.

ANGELA C WHITE, 20, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond $5,000, $674.25, $418, $52.

EDDIE D WINTERS, 69, of West, DUI – 1st, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, KPD. Bond $1,800, $500.