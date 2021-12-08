First-Degree Murder, Animal Cruelty, Felony Possession Arrests in Leake & Attala

RUSSELL S ALSTON, 27, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Improper Passing, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500.

BRITTNEY D ANDERSON, 30, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,000.

MICHAEL BARNES, 39, of Kosciusko, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Contempt of Court X 2, KPD. Bond $1,000, $800, $0 X 2.

IZAAK O BEAMON, 21,of Carthage, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, Failure to Give Signal, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $500, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

ROBERT L BUCHANAN, 22, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Driving on Wrong Side, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Speeding, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $674.25, $220, $52, $418, $228, $399.25, $239.25.

LONNIE D BUCKLEY, 55, of Newton, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

TORI CHIPLEY, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ANGELA DUMAS, 52, of Carthage, Felony Shoplifting, Trespass, CPD. Bond $10,000, $389.25.

TODD C EDMOND, 37, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO. Bond $2,500.

WILLIAM C FORD, 21, of Morton, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANDRE T FORTUNE, 46, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, WGPD. Bond $25,000, $0, $0.

JONTIESE L FORTUNE, 33, of Walnut Grove, First-Degree Murder by Deliberate Design, Animal Cruelty by Withholding Food, Public Drunk, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.