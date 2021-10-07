Home » Attala » First-Degree Murder Arrest in Leake and Attala

First-Degree Murder Arrest in Leake and Attala

MARQUEZ A HOLLMAN, 26, of McCool, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

VERONICA A HUGHES, 50, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

COREY D JOHNSON, 35, of Walnut Grove, JCSWP – Felony, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

COY W KITCHENS, 28, of Carthage, Warrant, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

AUSTIN K LANGHAM, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 30, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $674.25, $518, $418.

 

BRIAN G MASK, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LARRY J NICK, 23, of Walnut Grove, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

CONTESSA R REED, 38, of Carthage, First Degree Murder, LCSO.  Bond $250,000.

 

RICKY RUSSELL, 31, of Vaiden, Warrant, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BILLY G TERRY, 41, of Morgan City, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

 

MARK W THOMPSON, 34, of Lena, Bench Warrant, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

DEWAYNE W TRAXLER, 28, of Forest, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Felony Hold for Other County, CPD.  Bond $478, $418, $218, N/A.

 

KEVIN TURNER, 49, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

