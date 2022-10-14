HomeLocalFirst Frost–or Freeze–Possible Next Week

First Frost–or Freeze–Possible Next Week

by

The chilliest air of the season is forecast to push into Mississippi next week with temperatures Tuesday night dropping into the 30s all the way to the coast.  And in this part of central Mississippi, lows in the lower 30s are expected.   The National Weather Service says several cold nights in a row are expected.

