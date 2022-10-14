First Frost–or Freeze–Possible Next Week

The chilliest air of the season is forecast to push into Mississippi next week with temperatures Tuesday night dropping into the 30s all the way to the coast. And in this part of central Mississippi, lows in the lower 30s are expected. The National Weather Service says several cold nights in a row are expected.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Ethel Fall FestivalSat, Oct 15 at 8:00am
Town of Ethel
Doyle Goss Jail & BailFri, Oct 21 at 2:00pm
Old Attala County Jail
Fall FestivalSat, Oct 22 at 6:00am
Attala County Courthouse
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Jeff BatesSat, Oct 22 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 27 at 3:30pm
Downtown Kosciusko