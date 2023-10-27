HomeLocalFirst Frost, Possible Freeze, Forecast for Next Week

First Frost, Possible Freeze, Forecast for Next Week

The coldest air of the fall season is headed toward Mississippi next week.  The National Weather Service says a cold front moving in Monday will send temperatures plummeting into the 30s by Tuesday night with frost possible in parts of central Mississippi.  Wednesday night’s lows could be a few degrees colder, possibly below freezing.

