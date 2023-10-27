First Frost, Possible Freeze, Forecast for Next Week

The coldest air of the fall season is headed toward Mississippi next week. The National Weather Service says a cold front moving in Monday will send temperatures plummeting into the 30s by Tuesday night with frost possible in parts of central Mississippi. Wednesday night’s lows could be a few degrees colder, possibly below freezing.
