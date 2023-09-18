First responders busy over weekend

Kosciusko PD got the evening started on Friday night at 6:47 pm when a theft was reported on Landrum St. KPD also responded to Autumn Ridge Dr. on a report of a possible disturbance/loud commotion at 9:13 pm. Both calls were cleared with no further information available. Just after midnight KPD responded to West Jefferson St. on an illegal gambling complaint and cleared the scene a short time later advising that the business was asked to shut down for the night. KPD then responded to Thornton St. at 1:34 am on a complaint of vehicles blocking a driveway and were able to rectify the situation with no further incident. A loud music complaint from Goodman St. at 8:08 am on Saturday morning was cleared by an officer with a verbal warning to the subject playing the music. KPD rounded out the morning with a call to Hugh Ellard Park at 8:56 am to investigate a damaged vehicle.

Attala EMS responded to AR 4116 on a medical alarm at 9:07 pm on Friday night, but the situation was deemed to be a false alarm. EMS then responded to an MVA on AR 3122 near Hwy 12 East that was reported as a rollover with minor injuries. Attala EMS also responded to White Oak Drive on a call for shortness of breath at 9:24 am on Saturday morning.

The Attala County Sheriffs Department responded to Hwy 12 East near McCool for a complaint of a large white cow in the roadway at 9:47 pm on Friday night, but the bovine was not located. The ACSD then responded to AR 3122 and Hwy 12 East for a MVA involving a deer at 10:53 pm. The vehicle reportedly rolled over causing minor injuries to the occupants. The scene was cleared and deputies went back in service around midnight. The ACSD and MHP were also involved in a pursuit around 11:48 pm on Friday night that began on Hwy 14 East, ending a short time later on Douglas Road in Holmes County with a suspect being arrested as well as the suspect vehicle being towed. The ACSD stayed busy throughout the night with a report of another MVA near the Leake County line on Hwy 35 South at 1:18 am that was turned over to the MHP. Deputies would later arrest a possible intoxicated driver on Hwy 35 North at 2:32 am on Saturday morning.