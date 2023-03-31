HomeAttalaPhoto Gallery: First Responders Fought Multiple Fires in Attala Thursday

Photo Gallery: First Responders Fought Multiple Fires in Attala Thursday

At approximately 2:53 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, Attala Central Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Hwy 14 East at Big Boys.  Firefighters arrived on scene to find a metal building with smoke and flames showing on the roof.  No one was reported to be inside the building at the time of the fire.  MS Forestry Commission was called when the fire began to spread away from the building and toward the woodline.  The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Attala Central Fire Department and Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Hwy 35 near Attala Road 1010/King Rd at approximately 3:42 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023.  Firemen and deputies arrived to find a vehicle completely engulfed in flames.  No one was injured in the fire.

