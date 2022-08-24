First Responders in Leake Busy with Flood-Related Incidents All Morning

Leake County residents reported lots of flooding Wednesday morning as well as several fallen trees. First responders in the area were dispatched all over the county to assist with everything from wrecked vehicles and fallen trees to people trapped in their homes due to rising flood waters. Calls began coming in around 3:35 a.m. and didn’t slow down until about 9 a.m.

Parts of Big Springs Rd, Craig Rd, Old Walnut Grove Rd, Arthur Rd, Goshen Rd, and Cherry Chapel Rd have been reported to be closed. Big Springs Rd and Old Walnut Grove Rd have large culverts that have washed out.

Photos submitted to Boswell Media of flooding can be found below.

Trees were reported to be down in the following areas:

Coosa Rd/Irwin Rd intersection

Tom Ward Rd

Hopoca Rd near Murphy Rd

Roberts Rd

Hwy 488 near Hwy 35

Natchez Trace near Whalen Rd

Hwy 488 between Galilee Rd and Freetrade Church of God

Hwy 25 South near Coal Bluff

Galilee Rd

Hwy 429 near Hwy 43 in Thomastown

Hwy 487 East at Zion Rd

Roads reported to be flooded in the following areas:

Barnes Rd

Rice Creek Rd

Littlefield Rd

Craig Rd

Coosa Rd

South Pearl St behind Jr. Food Mart

Arthur Rd

Goshen Rd

Old Walnut Grove Rd

Cherry Chapel Rd

Reformation Rd

Midway Rd near Hwy 25

Whit Alford rd

Hwy 16 E near Bobo’s House Movers

Big Springs Rd

Risher Rd

Battle Bluff Rd

Indian Branch Rd

Drysdale Rd

Cummins Rd

Laurel Hill Rd

Remus Rd

Kerr Rd

Old Canton Rd

East Franklin St near Arbor Acres

Pilgrim Rest Rd

Kelly Kincaid Rd

Zion Rd

Wrecks reported:

5:06 a.m. – One vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 25 and Hwy 35. The vehicle reportedly flipped, but no one was injured.

5:59 a.m. – A vehicle hydroplaned off Hwy 25 South near Drysdale Rd. No one was injured.

6:15 a.m. – A vehicle left the roadway on Hwy 25 near Wiggins Loop Church and crashed. No injuries were reported.

6:23 a.m. – A wrecked vehicle was left on Big Springs Rd. This road was reported to be especially flooded and dangerous.

7:08 a.m. – A vehicle left the road and crashed into some trees on Old Salem Road. No injuries were reported.

7:09 a.m. – A person with a child in the vehicle became trapped between flooded areas of Old Canton Rd. The two are now safe.

7:18 a.m. – A two-vehicle crash occurred on Laurel Hill Rd at the intersection of Hwy 488. No one was injured.

8:07 a.m. – A utility worker called to report a woman and child stranded in a vehicle on Zion Rd near Zion Church. The vehicle stalled after driving through flood waters. The two are now reported to be safe.

8:35 a.m. – A vehicle went off the road into a ditch on East Franklin St near Debra St when the driver attempted to make it through flood waters.

Home Rescues:

Indian Branch Rd

Battle Bluff Rd

Kelley Kincaid Rd

Pilgrim Rest Rd

Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, County Fire Departments, Carthage Fire Department, Emergency Dispatchers, Emergency Management, Paramedics, EMTs, and everyday citizens worked hard to keep everyone safe.