First West Nile Death in MS in Five Years

For the first time since 2017, someone from Mississippi has died of West Nile virus.   The State Health Department is reporting a death in Panola County.  Only five other cases of the mosquito-transmitted disease have been confirmed in the state this year including two in Hinds County and one each in Adams, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties.

