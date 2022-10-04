First West Nile Death in MS in Five Years

For the first time since 2017, someone from Mississippi has died of West Nile virus. The State Health Department is reporting a death in Panola County. Only five other cases of the mosquito-transmitted disease have been confirmed in the state this year including two in Hinds County and one each in Adams, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties.
