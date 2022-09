Friday, September 30, 2022

7:17 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a horse loose on Industrial Park Rd near Attala Corporate.

11:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a man walking on Knox Rd near Jason Niles Park who was carrying a fishing pole and trying to hit vehicles with it.

2:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress on Cedar St.