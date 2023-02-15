Five Arrests Made in Louisville Shooting

Louisville police say five suspects– four of them minors– are facing charges in a weekend shooting in a convenience store parking lot that left one person dead and five others wounded. They’re identified as Nazyrian Goss, 16, Eleshawn Clark, 16, Decameron Moore, 17, Elvandrick Idom, 21, and Cameron Thompson, 16. All are from Louisville except Moore, who’s from Noxapater. They’re all charged with aggravated assault with upgraded charges imminent upon the completion of an autopsy on the man who was killed, Devontae McMillan, 23, of Louisville. More than 40 gunshots were fired and forensics investigators are still trying to determine who killed McMillan and wounded each of the five others. The minors will be tried as adults. Police Chief Sean Holdiness says, once the investigation is complete, security video taken during the shooting will be released in the interest of transparency.

Elvandrick Idom

Decameron Moore

Nazayrian Goss