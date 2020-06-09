Five years ago today: Kosciusko voted to approve liquor sales

It has been five years since voters in the City of Kosciusko voted to allow liquor sales inside the city limits.

A total of 1,314 total votes were cast in the June 9, 2015 referendum. There were 855 for (65%) and 459 against (35%).

In the weeks following the vote, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen was charged with drafting an ordinance that would outline the details of liquor sales.

Ultimately, the ordinance allowed for sales by the glass and in package stores, but restricted advertising of liquor on the outside of the store. Other specifics covered in the ordinance include brown bagging laws, open container regulations, and locations where the possession of alcohol is prohibited.

That ordinance went into effect Sept. 4, 2015.

Since then, the city has seen four liquor stores open (only two remain) and several restaurants obtain a license to serve liquor.

The city’s full liquor ordinance can be viewed here.