Flash Flood warning issued for Attala County extended; watch extended also

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has extended a Flash Flood Warning for Attala and Holmes Counties.

The warning is in effect through 2:15 pm Thursday afternoon.

A Flash Flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring.

In addition to the warning, a flash flood watch has been extended through 7:00 pm Thursday night.

Counties in the watch area include Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Holmes, Montgomery, and Winston.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

The NWS urges residents in the watch area to monitor the weather and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are issued.

