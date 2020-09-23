Flash Flood watch issued for central Mississippi

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Attala County and several other counties in the Breezy News coverage area.

Other counties in the watch area include Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Holmes, Leake, and Montgomery,.

The watch will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon.

Remnants of Tropical Depression Beta will move across the state and bring heavy rain, strong wind, and the potential for severe storms.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. The NWS urges residents in the watch area to monitor the weather and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are issued.

