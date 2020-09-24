Flash Flood Watch & Rain Continues In Mississippi Today Including Attala & Leake

A Flash Flood watch continues across Mississippi today including Attala and Leake County. The watch is in effect until at least this afternoon. Heavy rain continues to move through the state as part of the residual effect of tropical storm Beta. Rainfall amounts between 4 to 6 inches are possible.

And remember, do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stayaway or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable.

**** All according to MEMA and National Weather Service