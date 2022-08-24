HomeLocalFlash Flooding Locally Overnight with More Rain to Come

Flash Flooding Locally Overnight with More Rain to Come

by

While some parts of central Mississippi got a break from the heavy rain overnight, the local area wasn’t so lucky.  An estimated three to five inches of rain fell prompting a flash flood warning for Leake and Neshoba counties.  New flash flood warnings have been issued this morning for Leake, Madison, Neshoba, Scott and Newton counties until 11:15.

The National Weather Service says some places across Mississippi could wind up with a foot of rain– or more– before the downpours come to an end.   A Level 3 “significant” threat of flooding continues, expanded to cover most of central Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties.   A flood watch continues through late tonight.

