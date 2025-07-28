Flood Risk Open House announced for Aug. 5

The City of Kosciusko is inviting the public to attend a Flood Risk Public Open House Tuesday, Aug. 5.

The event will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the North Central Planning and Development District building, located at 28 Industrial Park Blvd. in Winona, MS.

Representatives from FEMA, MDEQ, MEMA, and the engineering contractor conducting the flood study will be present to share information, answer questions, and guide discussions.

The City of Kosciusko and Attala County lies within the Upper Big Black Watershed, and this meeting will focus on:

• New flood risk maps and how they may have changed,

• Updates to local flood risks,

• How these maps will be used, and

• Actions residents and business owners can take to reduce their risk of flood damage.

The format will be informal and open to the public. Kosciusko and Attala County residents are encouraged to attend.

If you’re interested in how flood risks may affect your home, property, or business, we encourage you to attend.