Flood Threat Continues as Rain Begins

Rain will move across Mississippi today but the National Weather Service says the heaviest downpours won’t come until Wednesday when much of the state including the local area will be under a flood watch.   NWS says 4-8 inches of rain could fall, possibly flooding some roads and resulting in minor to moderate river flooding.

