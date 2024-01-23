Flood Threat Continues as Rain Begins

Rain will move across Mississippi today but the National Weather Service says the heaviest downpours won’t come until Wednesday when much of the state including the local area will be under a flood watch. NWS says 4-8 inches of rain could fall, possibly flooding some roads and resulting in minor to moderate river flooding.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
59th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show & RodeoFri, Feb 9 at 7:00pm
Mississippi State Fairgrounds
“His Last Days” The Passion PlayThu, Mar 28 at 8:00pm
Kosciusko First United Methodist Church
Natchez Trace FestivalFri, Apr 26 at 5:00pm
Downtown Kosciusko