Flood Threat Continues, Storms Possible

A flood watch continues today for much of Mississippi including the local area with more rounds of heavy rain expected. The National Weather Service says significant flash flooding is possible where the heaviest downpours occur. There’s also a Level-1 “marginal” risk of a few severe storms today with damaging winds possible.
