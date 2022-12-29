Flood Threat for Friday– Tornadoes Possible Next Week

Much of Mississippi is under a limited threat of flooding on Friday. The National Weather Service expects two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. And looking ahead to next week, NWS is forecasting possible damaging winds and tornadoes beginning Monday afternoon continuing into Tuesday morning. The current outlook has most of Attala County and northwest Leake County under a Level 2 “slight” risk with a Level 1 “marginal” risk for the rest of Leake and all of Neshoba County.