Flood Warning Continues Locally

The National Weather Service is continuing an areal flood warning this morning for parts of central and northeast Mississippi where heavy rain fell yesterday. Counties included are Attala, Choctaw, Kemper, Lowndes, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Winston. In addition to any ongoing flooding in those areas, another one to three inches of rain could fall this afternoon and evening. There’s also a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe thunderstorms in some of the counties, including northern Attala.

In addition, a heat advisory will be in effect for most of Mississippi today with heat index readings up to 110 expected.