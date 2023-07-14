HomeLocalFlood Warning Continues Locally

Flood Warning Continues Locally

by

The National Weather Service is continuing an areal flood warning this morning for parts of central and northeast Mississippi where heavy rain fell yesterday.  Counties included are Attala, Choctaw, Kemper, Lowndes, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Winston.  In addition to any ongoing flooding in those areas, another one to three inches of rain could fall this afternoon and evening.  There’s also a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe thunderstorms in some of the counties, including northern Attala.

In addition, a heat advisory will be in effect for most of Mississippi today with heat index readings up to 110 expected.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Updated with Video: Major Flooding Reported in Louisville, Ackerman

Grady Stanley Missing from Kosciusko – The Search Continues

Silver Alert – The Search Continues for Mr. Grady Stanley of Kosciusko

Street paving project continues in Kosciusko

Easter Sunday Fires: One Cause Determined, One Investigation Continues

Photos/audio: Work continues at Strand Theater