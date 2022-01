Flood Warning Extended For Big Black

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JACKSON…..

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MISSISSIPPI... BIG BLACK RIVER AT WEST AFFECTING HOLMES AND ATTALA COUNTIES.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * WHERE...BIG BLACK RIVER AT WEST. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...AT 15.0 FEET, LOWLANDS AND AGRICULTURAL LAND NEAR THE RIVER BEGIN TO FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 8:45 AM CST SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.1 FEET. - FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 15.0 FEET TUESDAY MORNING. - FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET.