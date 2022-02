From the National Weather Service:

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * WHERE...BIG BLACK RIVER AT WEST. * WHEN...UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * IMPACTS...AT 21.0 FEET, EXTENSIVE FLOODING OF AGRICULTURAL LAND. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 8:45 AM CST FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 20.5 FEET. - FORECAST...THE RIVER HAS CRESTED IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO 18.8 FEET BY WEDNESDAY MORNING. - FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET.