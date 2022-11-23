HomeLocalFlooding Possible Later This Week

Flooding Possible Later This Week

by

Wet weather is in the forecast for Mississippi during the Thanksgiving weekend.  The National Weather Service says most areas can expect between two and four inches of rain, mainly Friday and Saturday.  NWS says it could trigger some localized flash flooding.

