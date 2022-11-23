Flooding Possible Later This Week

Wet weather is in the forecast for Mississippi during the Thanksgiving weekend. The National Weather Service says most areas can expect between two and four inches of rain, mainly Friday and Saturday. NWS says it could trigger some localized flash flooding.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
McCool Annual Tree LightingSat, Nov 26 at 5:30pm
Main Street, McCool
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Mockingbird Music Series – Steve Azar at The Guitar AcademyThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
The Guitar Academy
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents James Martin and the Myles FamilySun, Dec 4 at 3:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center