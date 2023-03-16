Flu Cases on the Increase in MS

HomeLocalFlu Cases on the Increase in MS

More Mississippians are coming down with the flu.  The numbers aren’t nearly as high as they were back during the fall, but the State Health Department says a steady downward trend in flu cases has suddenly turned around with the latest report for the week ending March 4 showing the highest flu rate in three weeks.  About three and a half per cent of patients seeing their doctors had flu-like symptoms, up from about two and a half per cent the week before.  The flu rate in the public health district which includes Attala County is back up to 25 per cent, still the highest in Mississippi, while it’s above four and a half per cent in the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, the third-highest flu rate in the state.  The CDC still considers the overall level of flu activity in Mississippi to be low– but it’s higher than any of our neighboring states.

