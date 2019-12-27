Flu continues to hit South hard

The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country.

The flu season got off to an early start across Mississippi and other southern states.

The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states.

So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.

CDC officials say it’s not too late to get vaccinated. They say the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent flu and its complications. (AP)