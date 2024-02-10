Flu Rate Ticks Up After Recent Declines

Just when we thought Mississippi’s flu season was winding down, cases have bumped up slightly. The State Health Department says the flu rate statewide has climbed to 5.3 per cent—up from five per cent the week before. Both of the local public health districts saw significant increases. The flu rate in the nine-county district which includes Attala and Holmes counties jumped to over 33 per cent from 23 per cent the previous week. In the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, more than 11 per cent of patients seeing their doctor had flu-like symptoms, up from seven per cent.