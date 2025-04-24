Big Deals!
HomeLocalFlu Season Winding Down But Not Over Yet

Flu Season Winding Down But Not Over Yet

by
SHARE NOW
Flu Season Winding Down But Not Over Yet

Despite the warmer weather, some people in Mississippi are still getting the flu.  In the latest Health Department report for the week ending April 12, the statewide flu rate held steady at 2.2 per cent.  That’s the percentage of patients in doctors’ offices with flu-like symptoms, a total of 78 people for the week.  The flu rates in the local public health districts are slightly higher, at 2.6 per cent in the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties and 7 per cent in the district which includes Attala and Holmes counties.  But those numbers are a far cry from what they had been just a few weeks ago.

If this year’s flu season follows last year’s pattern, we may see a couple of slight increases in cases between now and the middle of May before the season winds down completely.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/internet-plans?utm_term=&utm_campaign=HSD+$19.99+Performance+Max&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=20100066933&hsa_grp=&hsa_ad=&hsa_src=x&hsa_tgt=&hsa_kw=&hsa_mt=&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIz72Hu8z8iAMVpUn_AR3r6yqlEAAYASAAEgI0rvD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Flu Cases Creep Back Up With a Sharp Spike in One Local District

Bird Flu Confirmed on Noxubee Farm

MS Flu Rate Continues to Fall

Flu Cases Decline, Local Hotspot Remains

Kosciusko Basketball Ends Season in a Shoot Out

Kosciusko Baseball Wins First Home Game of Season, 2-1 on Season

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf