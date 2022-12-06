Flu Surge Continues in Local Health District

The public health district which includes Attala County continues to be Mississippi’s flu hotspot. In its latest update, the State Health Department said almost 31 per cent of the patients visiting their doctors in the nine-county district had flu-like illnesses, up from about 28 per cent in the previous report. In the district which includes Leake and Neshoba County, flu reports were down slightly to about nine per cent. Statewide, flu activity dropped from eight per cent to about seven per cent. But that’s still almost double the four per cent we were seeing this time last year.