Fog This Morning, Then Wind, Then Storms

Dense fog is expected this morning especially across eastern Mississippi, where visibilities may drop to less than a quarter-mile. Then, winds will be picking up ahead of a storm system, gusting at times up to 35 miles an hour in this part of central Mississippi. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will roll through tonight with the possibility of damaging winds and hail. The National Weather Service says a tornado can’t be ruled out. NWS says severe storms are more likely west of the Natchez Trace.