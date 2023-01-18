HomeLocalFog This Morning, Then Wind, Then Storms

Fog This Morning, Then Wind, Then Storms

by

Dense fog is expected this morning especially across eastern Mississippi, where visibilities may drop to less than a quarter-mile.   Then, winds will be picking up ahead of a storm system, gusting at times up to 35 miles an hour in this part of central Mississippi.  A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will roll through tonight with the possibility of damaging winds and hail.  The National Weather Service says a tornado can’t be ruled out.  NWS says severe storms are more likely west of the Natchez Trace.

 

