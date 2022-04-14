Football Players At Neshoba Central Targeted In Pellet Gun Attack

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark says his office is still investigating to determine a motive for Thursday’s pellet gun ambush which left three Neshoba Central football players with minor injuries. Clark says they’re not sure if the attack by three Philadelphia High school students was premeditated or whether it was something they did on the spur of the moment. The victims were working out on the Neshoba Central practice field when the shots were fired from some nearby woods around 12:15. Deputies and police officers were able to track down the suspects in a neighborhood a short distance from the school. All three are juveniles. One of the players who was shot in the neck area was taken to a hospital for treatment.