Forgery and other recent arrests

On 1/8/20 Miranda Moore, a 25 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Uttering Forgery on Goodman St by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 1/8/20 Emily Mccurley-Morris, a 26 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Uttering Forgery on Lucas St by Investigator Elizabeth Miller.

On 1/7/20 Ryan Mcgee, a 34 year old B/M from Winona, was arrested for Contempt of Court on W Adams St by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 1/7/20 Tashae Ellis, a 26 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court and Contempt of Court on W Adams St by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 1/6/20 Kelli Tower, a 55 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Uttering Forgery on Attala Rd 4173 by Inv. Elizabeth Miller with assistance from the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

On 1/6/20 Brittany Truelove, a 29 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia on Madison St by Lieutenant Matt Ward.

On 01-06-2020, Josh L. Stroud, a 38 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain Cody Williams.

On 01-06-2020, Cory R. Hughes, a 21 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for DUI-Controlled Substance, No Drivers License and Domestic Violence-Simple Assault on South Madison Street by Captain Cody Williams.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.