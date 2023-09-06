HomeLocalForgery and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Forgery and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 9-4-2023, Kristi Kelly Halderman, a 42 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Uttering and Forgery, Petit Larceny, and Trespassing on Wells Street by Lt. Michael Jones.

On 9-3-2023, Wesley Williams, a 29 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia on Woodland Street by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 9-3-2023, Cedric Brantley, a 42 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Suspended Drivers License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Open Container, and Loud Noise on Natchez Street by Officer Austin Moore.

On 9-2-2023, Martell Jackson, a 42 year old b/m from Ethel, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court, No Drivers, and No Insurance on Highway 12 East by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 9-1-2023, Kristopher Roby, a 20 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Improper Equipment on Thornton Street by Officer Jordan Burdine.

On 9-1-2023, Martaveus Young, a 31year old b/m from Greenwood, was arrested for Shoplifting by Greenwood Police Department.

On 8-28-2023, Trey Luckett, a 31 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Child Abuse X2 on South Natchez Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 8-28-2023, Tyanna Williams , a 29 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Child Abuse X2 on South Natchez Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

 

 

