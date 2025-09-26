Big Deals!
Forgery, DUI and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 09-25-2025, Deloris Luckett, a 50 yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief by Ofc. Roby

On 09-25-2025, Amber Harris, a 41 yo W/F from Lena, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc. Ballard

On 09-25-2025, Kristi Halderman, a 44 yo W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Uttering Forgery and False Identifying Information by Lt. Townsend

On 09-25-2025, Micheal Zamudio, a 57 yo W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI, No Drivers License, and No Insurance by Ofc. V. Moore

On 09-23-2025, Zoe Coleman, a 22 yo W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Poss. of Controlled Substance by Ofc. T. Moore

On 09-23-2025, Ricky Sanders, a 42 yo W/M from West, was arrested for Poss. of Controlled Substancex2 by Ofc. T. Moore

On 09-22-2025, Eric Brown, a 43yo W/M from Michigan, was arrested for Improper Equipment and Poss of Controlled Substance With Intent to sale by Ofc. C. Moore

On 09-20-2025, Iliesha Wynter, a 34yo B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Failure to Appear by Ofc. V. Moore

On 09-19-2025, Amy Bustamento, a 35 yo W/F from West, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Ofc. Roby

On 09-19-2025, Charles Henderson, a 60 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Lt. Townsend

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

