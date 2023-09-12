HomeAttalaForgery, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

Forgery, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

CRYSTAL A ALFORD, 43, of Carthage, Trespassing, LCSO.  Bond $500.

 

JAMAAL BERRY, 40, of Lexington, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Littering, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

KRISTI L CHAMBLEE, 40, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOSE D COVARRUBIAS, JOSE D, 34, of Ethel, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JON T DEVERS, 33, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

 

JAMES H HARTHCOCK, 32, of Vaiden, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO.  Bond $0, N/A.

 

CARL F ISAAC, 59, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ISAIAH JENKINS, 25, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

LESTER JONES, 24, of Durant, DUI – 1st, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

WESLEY JONES, 68, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500.

 

KRISTI L KELLEY-HALDERMAN, 42, of Kosciusko, Forgery, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

STEVEN L KINCAID, 61, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

CLIFF L LANDFAIR, 32, of Minneapolis, MN, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Lighting Equipment Violation, Seatbelt Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

