Forgery, Trespassing, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Leake and Attala

WHITNEY B HORNE, 23, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,100.

JAMEY G HUTCHINSON, 35, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

COREY T LOVE, 23, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

TERRY L MOORE, 72, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $239.95, $239.25.

GARRETT B MOYER, 30, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $3,100.

JOSEPH A NOLA, 41, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, WGPD. Bond $0.

CASEY S PREWITT, 42, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

ROBIN L SHEPARD, 42, of Carthage, Forgery, Hold for LCSO, KPD. Bond $1,400, N/A.

JOSH L STROUD, 42, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court – Attala County Justice Court, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $0.

CHRISTOPHER M THOMAS, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

BRANTLEY J WASH, 35, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $10,000.