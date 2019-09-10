A former Choctaw Tribal Chief from Attala County will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Allen Wright has been announced as one of nine inductees for the Class of 2019.
Wright was born in Attala County in 1826.
His family immigrated to Indian Territory in 1833 following the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek.
Thirty-three years later, Wright, serving as Choctaw Tribal Chief, suggested that territory be called Oklahoma, a Choctaw word meaning “red people.”
In addition to naming the territory, and eventual state, Oklahoma, Wright translated several books of the Bible from Hebrew to Choctaw and is credited with creating a Choctaw dictionary to be used in tribal schools.
McAlester News Capital reports that Wright’s great great grandson, also named Allen Wright, will receive the Hall of Fame recognition during the annual banquet Thursday, November 21, in Oklahoma City.
Link: oklahomahof.com
2 thoughts on “Former Choctaw Chief from Attala County to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame”
Burdy R. Patrick says:
That is awesome, congratulations to the Choctaw Tribe and Chief Wright family. Knowing this makes me more proud to be a resident in Attala County.
raiford E martin says:
CAN’T BELIEVE HIS LAST NAME WAS NOT TUBBY!!!!!OLD COACH