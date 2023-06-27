Former HCC and Ethel Tiger baseball player signs with Emmanuel College in Georgia

HomeAttalaFormer HCC and Ethel Tiger baseball player signs with Emmanuel College in Georgia

Former Holmes Community College Bulldog Hayden Beall has signed a national letter of intent with the Emmanuel College Lions in Franklin Springs, Ga.

Emmanuel College plays in the Conference Carolinas Conference.

Beall, an infielder from Ethel, played three seasons for the Bulldogs. As a freshman at Holmes, he batted .260 with 73 at bats with 19 hits including four doubles, one homerun and six RBI and 14 runs scored.

In his second season, he batted .207 with 25 hits including six doubles and 20 RBI and 13 runs scored. As a sophomore, he batted .303 with 23 hits including five doubles, one triple and two homeruns with 19 RBI and 17 runs scored.

*Story by Steve Diffey

