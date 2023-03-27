HomeLeakeFormer Holmes CC Bulldog to play in NCAA Final Four

Former Holmes CC Bulldog to play in NCAA Final Four

by
Source: FAUsports.com

A former Holmes Community College bulldog has made history as the basketball program’s first alumnus to reach the NCAA Final Four.

Canton native Brandon Weatherspoon and his Florida Atlantic Owls advanced to the Final Four with a 79-76 win over Kansas State Saturday.

Weatherspoon played for the Bulldogs from 2019 – 2021.

During his time with Holmes, Weatherspoon helped lead the team to the 2021 Region 23 Tournament Championship and a berth in the 2021 NJCAA Tourament in Hutchinson, KS.

In the opening round of that 2021 NJCAA Tournament, Weatherspoon lead all scorers with 22 points and pushed the Bulldogs to an upset win over defending national champions Vincennes University.

Weatherspoon comes from a basketball family, as his brothers Quinndary and Nick both played for Mississippi State.

Florida Atlantic will face San Diego State in the Final Four Saturday, April 1 at 5:09 pm.

That game will be aired on CBS.

