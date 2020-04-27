Former Holmes CC football star signs with NFL team

Douglasville, Ga. native and former Holmes Community College Bulldog and Ole Miss Rebel Josiah Coatney had to wait longer than expected during this week’s NFL Draft but finally got the call he wanted after the draft ended as the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.

In his only season at Holmes, Coatney was a first-team All-State selection with 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He finished with 46 tackles including 23 solo and 23 assists. He also had one fumble recovery for a four-yard touchdown and one interception for a 30-yard touchdown.

After one season with the Bulldogs, the four-star recruit by 247Sports had a choice to make picking Ole Miss over Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and South Carolina. He redshirted during the 2016 season but earning a starting job as a redshirt sophomore that he never relinquished.

As a sophomore, he finished with 65 tackles including eight for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 games. During his junior year, he had 63 tackles including four tackles for loss and one sack in 12 games. As a senior, he finished with 46 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 games.

“It’s a blessing,” Coatney said, in a previous interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s been a long journey. It’s one where I’ve definitely had to endure, definitely. I just have to thank God for all of the opportunities that he gave me. Going to Ole Miss, going to junior college, has allowed me the chance to play football at a high level.”

In his NFL combine in February, Coatney’s information was as following: height: 6’3″; weight: 308 lbs; arm length: 32 3/4″; hand size: 10″; 40-yard dash: 5.21 seconds; vertical jump: 27″; broad jump: 99″; three-cone drill: 8.07 seconds; 20-yard shuttle: 4.28 seconds; and bench press: 22 reps.

Story submitted by Steve Diffey from Holmes Community College