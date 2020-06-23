Former Jack Post property to house new technology

The former Jack Post building in Kosciusko could be used to house state-of-the-art technology.

Sustainable Energy Technologies Inc. has announced plans to begin operations in the 367,000 square foot facility.

According to CEO Fred Solomon, the building will house a thermal pyrolytic converter for its “Waste to Power” initiative.

The company said in a press release that it will bring several affiliate companies as sub-tenants.

“Together, these companies will positively impact the Kosciusko and Attala County economy by bringing a diverse set of industries and boosting job creation, “Solomon said.

The company says it hopes to provide “hundreds of jobs at the Jack Post property.”

For more information, and to read the full press release, visit https://zetechinternational.com.