Former KHS teacher returning as Career Coach

A former teacher in the Kosciusko School District is returning to KHS as its Career Coach.

The school announced that Teresa Trussell will return to the school for the position.

Trussell is a graduate of KHS and worked as a teacher in Kosciusko School District for 27 years. She will be in the school as she works one-on-one with students to help them find their purpose, passion, and pathway.

Trussell sets high expectations for all students and will do all that she can to help them succeed. She has the ability to form strong relationships with students because she genuinely wants each student to reach their greatest potential. She is known for being accessible, enthusiastic, and caring and she truly desires to make a difference in the lives of young people.

“I am very excited to be able to come back to Kosciusko High School as the career coach,” said Trussell. “I look forward to all of the opportunities this program will provide the students in planning their career paths. Once a Whippet, Always a Whippet!”

The school district is currently in the beginning phases of forming a partnership with Accelerate MS.

Accelerate MS strives to align educational, training, and economic development initiatives to position Mississippi and Mississippians with diverse, productive, and well-paying employment.

The program provides awareness of pathways and resources to improve lives through education and training.

Mrs. Trussell will help students find their path, whether it be college or the workforce.