Former Kosciusko assistant named head coach at Philadelphia (video)

Former Kosciusko football assistant coach David Frey has officially been named the Head Football Coach for the Philadelphia Tornadoes.

Frey led the the third round of the Class 2A state football playoffs after being named interim head coach just a few weeks into the 2018 season.

Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hull held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce Coach Frey had been selected based on his outstanding performance and dedication.

“We looked at it very hard and very seriously. We know how important football is to this city and this school and wanted to make the best decision for our children and for our community,” stated Philadelphia High School Principle Michael Tardy.

The Tornadoes finished the season with an 8-5 record, falling to Calhoun City in the third round of the Playoffs.

“Coach Fry came into a tough situation behind a legendary hall of fame coach. He came in and did a fantastic job for us. He improved every week and we are very proud of what he did for our young men here in the community,” continued Principle Tardy.

Coach Frey brings a lot of experience to the team. Frey served four season as defensive coordinator for the Tornadoes before being appointed interim head coach in August.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the PHS head football coach. Philadelphia football has a long and rich history of winning and I intend to continue in that tradition,” said Coach Frey.

Coach Frey said many of the kids on offense and defense would be returning for next season.

“I’ve had an opportunity to work with these athletes for four season and it has allowed me to know firsthand their strengths and weaknesses. Our coaches and kids are focused on one goal right now and that’s making it to the State Championship,” continued Coach Frey.

Before joining the Philadelphia Football Coaching Staff, Coach Frey was at Nanih Waya and Kosciusko School Districts.