Former Kosciusko Chief of Police Junior Coleman passes away at 75

Former Kosciusko Chief of Police Junior Coleman passed away Tuesday. He was 75.

Coleman joined the Kosciusko Police Department in 1972.

He served as chief from 1998 until his retirement in June 2002.

“We appreciate the long service that Junior gave to the City of Kosciusko and I will always be grateful for his friendship and support in my years as an elected official,” said Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft.” Please be in prayer for his wife and family during this time”

No funeral arrangements have been announced.