Former Lady Whippet to play in Juco World Series

Source: Colinathletics.com

A former Kosciusko Lady Whippet softball player will play in the junior college World Series in Spartanburg, SC.

Josie Meggs, a 2020 graduate of Kosciusko High School, will play in the NJCAA Division II Softball World Series with the Lady Wolves of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The Lady Wolves advanced to the World Series after winning the Region 23 Championship, winning back-to-back games (9-5 and 9-2) vs  Jones College.

Co-Lin will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament. The team will face No. 12 seed Lansing (MI) Tuesday, May 23.

In 52 games played this season, Meggs has a .414 batting average with nine doubles, five triples, 35 RBIs, and leads the team in stolen bases with 37.

The complete World Series bracket can be seen HERE.

2 comments
  1. jamie meggs
    jamie meggs
    May 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM

    thank you so much for this acknowledgment! she chose not to play at dsu but will focus on her education at msu.

    Reply
  2. rita
    rita
    May 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM

    congratulations josie

    Reply

