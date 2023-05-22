Former Lady Whippet to play in Juco World Series

A former Kosciusko Lady Whippet softball player will play in the junior college World Series in Spartanburg, SC.
Josie Meggs, a 2020 graduate of Kosciusko High School, will play in the NJCAA Division II Softball World Series with the Lady Wolves of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
The Lady Wolves advanced to the World Series after winning the Region 23 Championship, winning back-to-back games (9-5 and 9-2) vs Jones College.
Co-Lin will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament. The team will face No. 12 seed Lansing (MI) Tuesday, May 23.
In 52 games played this season, Meggs has a .414 batting average with nine doubles, five triples, 35 RBIs, and leads the team in stolen bases with 37.
The complete World Series bracket can be seen HERE.
2 comments
jamie meggsMay 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM
thank you so much for this acknowledgment! she chose not to play at dsu but will focus on her education at msu.
ritaMay 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM
congratulations josie