Former McAdams Bulldog named Preseason All-American

A former McAdams Bulldog has earned preseason honors ahead of the upcoming college football season.

Belhaven offensive lineman Kendrioun Boatman has been named to the Division 3 Preseason All-American 3rd Team offense.

Boatman was named to the team by D3Football.com.

“We are very proud and excited for Kendrioun Boatman to receive this honor,” said Belhaven Head Football Coach Blaine McCorkle. “‘Boat’ is a tremendous football player and as fine of an offensive lineman as there is in the country. However, he is as equally impressive off the field, having been voted captain two years in a row, an honor student who has already graduated and is pursuing his master’s degree as well as being a wonderful husband to his bride Makeria. We are not at all surprised by this honor and expect many more to come his way this fall”

Boatman is a 2019 graduate of McAdams High School. He has played in 35 games during his collegiate career at Belhaven, starting all 10 games in 2022 and helping the Blazers rushing attack set single-season team record for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

The complete D3Football.com Preseason All-American teams can be found here.