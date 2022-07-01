Former MS State football coach/QB joins Boswell Media Sports broadcast team

Former Mississippi State football head coach and quarterback Rockey Felker will join the Boswell Media Sports broadcast team this fall.

Felker will serve as color commentator/analyst for the East Central Community College football broadcasts on Cruisin’ 98.3.

“I’m really excited about joining the broadcast team for the 2022 football season,” said Felker. “I have always been impressed with coach Ken Karcher and his team. It should be an exciting and fun season.”

A Tennessee native, Felker played QB for the Bulldogs from 1971-1974. In his senior season, he earned SEC Player of the Year honors and helped lead the Bulldogs to a win over North Carolina in the Sun Bowl.

Felker returned to Starkville in 1986 as head coach of the Bulldogs and returned once again in 2002 to work with the program in an administrative role. He currently works for the university as the Director of the M-Club.

Felker will join the “Voice of the Warriors” Phillip Palmertree Thursday nights for radio coverage of East Central Community College. Home games will be video streamed at ECCCLive.com.

All ECCC games can be heard live on Cruisin’ 98.3, Cruisin98news.com, and on the free Cruisin’ 98 mobile app.

The Warriors will kick off the 2022 season Thursday, Sept. 1 at Coahoma.